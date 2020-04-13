John Wall Sends Heartfelt Message To Karl-Anthony Towns

This afternoon, John Wall took to Twitter to express support for another member of the Kentucky basketball family.

A short time ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced the devastating news that the mother of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has passed away. Jacqueline Cruz had battled the virus since last month and had been put in a medically-induced coma, her son revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Towns’ father Karl also contracted COVID-19, but is said to be recovering well. We can’t imagine the pain he and his son are feeling right now.

Wall might be able to understand it, unfortunately. The point guard lost his mother, Frances Pulley, to breast cancer in December. The former Kentucky star reached out to Towns on social media to offer his support.

“Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family,” Wall wrote.

A terrific gesture by Wall, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he reached out to Karl-Anthony personally as well.

Without a doubt, there are well-wishes and condolences flowing in from throughout the Big Blue Nation. The Towns family could use all of that support and then some.