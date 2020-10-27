JR Smith Names The 1 Former Teammate He Doesn’t Like

J.R. Smith has bounced around the NBA and joined forces with a plethora of different players, but there’s one former teammate in particular that he’s not fond of.

During an appearance on Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson’s ‘All Things Covered’ podcast, Smith revealed which former teammate he didn’t like.

It turns out that Smith wasn’t a fan of Sam Dekker. They spent just a few weeks together in Cleveland, but that was more than enough time for Smith to realize he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the former first-round pick from Wisconsin.

“Throughout my whole career, it’s only one teammate I really don’t like. And he know that. And everybody else, I’m just cool with,” Smith said. “This dude Sam Dekker, dog. I can’t with this dude. He did some bulls**t on the bus one day, talking some Trump s**t, and I just wasn’t having it.”

Smith continued talking about Dekker on the podcast, saying “He’s a person who’s just very aware of somebody else’s circumstances and want to keep them there, as opposed to try to help him elevate up. And I don’t respect anything about that.”

Olivia Harlan Dekker, Sam’s wife, responded to Smith’s comments on social media, saying “Extremely inaccurate and unfair. Consider the source.”

Here was Smith’s response to Olivia:

Would you like to explain why your husband can’t say NI&&@R or should I? I don’t mind at all. https://t.co/bgEZEUE3pm — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 27, 2020

“I’ve never heard him say that word,” Olivia replied. “He’s not a racist or a Trump supporter. Simple as that. Not sure what your motive is here.”

The fact that Smith felt the need to publicly criticize Dekker might mean there was additional stuff going on behind the scenes. We’ll see if either side adds more context to this situation in the coming days.