Julius Randle Had Special Gift For Mike Woodson Last Night

Julius Randle has the New York Knicks on a tear this month as the once respected NBA organization continues to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. But, the All Star big man hasn’t forgotten one of the assistant coaches that got the team to where they are today.

Mike Woodson, who recently left the Knicks to take the men’s head coaching job at Indiana, was back in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night as his former team took on the Atlanta Hawks. He left the arena with a new special gift, courtesy of Randle.

After the Knicks closed out their eighth straight win in an overtime thriller, Randle took off his jersey, signed it and walked over to Woodson. The two embraced and posed for a photo on the court after New York’s win. Woodson got to leave Madison Square Garden with the touching souvenir.

Take a look:

Randle clearly wanted to show out in front of his former assistant coach on Wednesday. The Knicks All-Star scored 40 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in the team’s 137-127 win over the Hawks. The victory kept New York rolling, as the organization leapt Atlanta for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

But, the moment was also significant for Woodson, who’s dedicated a solid portion of his coaching career to the Knicks. His first stint came during the 2011-12 season, where he served as an assistant, but he was quickly promoted to head coach for the next two years. He returned to New York for the start of the 2020-21 campaign before ultimately taking the Indiana job.

Woodson has already been busy with his new gig in Bloomington, but he’ll like get a chance to watch the Knicks in the postseason later this spring. New York holds the fourth spot in the conference with just 12 games remaining, which gives the franchise a real opportunity to win a playoff series for the first time since 2013.