Juwan Howard Turned Down Lakers: NBA World Reacts

MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan Wolverine Head Coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media about the fight after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Juwan Howard was an assistant coach for the Miami Heat toward the end of LeBron James' tenure in South Beach. Many have thought that the former NBA big man could make a good head coach in the league.

The Lakers seem to think that, too.

According to a report from ESPN, the Lakers made a run at the former NBA big hamn.

However, he's remaining at Michigan.

"Michigan coach Juwan Howard recently declined a Los Angeles Lakers overture on the franchise’s head coaching job. Howard is coaching his two sons — Jace and Jett — in Ann Arbor," he reports.

Fans are disappointed but understanding.

"Damn this is disappointing. I was really hoping we could do a weird two month long dance that stops recruiting momentum dead in its tracks. Oh well," one fan tweeted.

"That’s a no win situation in LA. Even if you win there’s no long term job security because the team is run like a minor league operation," another fan admitted.

"Good lord if LA is reaching out to Juwan Howard it is bad lol," another fan added.

Bucks assistant Darvin Ham is reportedly emerging as the frontrunner.

Ham is one of three known finalists for the job, along with Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson.