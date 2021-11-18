Kanye West Reveals Why Michael Jordan Won’t Meet With Him

NBA legend Michael Jordan and singer Kanye West are two of the biggest personalities in the world. But by the sound of things, you won’t see the two of them sitting courtside at a Hornets game any time soon.

In a recent interview, Kanye revealed that Jordan refuses to meet with him over the lyrics to his 2015 song “Facts”. He said that he’s tried to meet with the NBA legend, but that Jordan just won’t budge.

The lyrics to Kanye’s song “Facts” included a line declaring that his Yeezy shoe brand was better than Jordan’s Jumpman brand. “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman,” he says in the song at one point.

Bleacher Report pointed out that the lyrics were likely a deeper dig at Nike – who would not give Kanye as big of an ownership stake in Yeezy as Adidas ultimately did – than at Jordan. They also noted that, based on the sales, the lyrics aren’t even accurate either.

While Kanye West and Michael Jordan both made names for themselves in completely separate industries (music and sports respectively), they are rivals in the global footwear market.

Jordan Brand is one of the most successful brands in the world. They recently posted $4.7 billion in global sales last year. Yeezy is similarly recognizable, and had over $1.5 billion in sales last year.

Jordan has become increasingly renown for holding a grudge though. He can be downright petty when the afront is big enough.

It may be years before we see Kanye West and Michael Jordan on speaking terms, let alone willing to break bread together.