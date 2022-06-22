Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comment Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

Legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is making sure people don't forget about him in this modern era.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" this week, Abdul-Jabbar was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about Steph Curry's three-point shooting exploits.

After mentioning how the league's attitude toward the three-pointer has changed since he played, Abdul-Jabbar reminded the audience of his prolific scoring skills, almost exclusively from two-point range and the free-throw line.

"I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA and I only made one three-point shot," Abdul-Jabbar said.

Of course, Kareem isn't going to be the all-time leading scorer for much longer. LeBron James needs 1,326 points to surpass him, which he should get next season barring injury.

Many fans have been quick to point that out on social media, while others are tipping their cap to "The Captain" for his scoring prowess.

Abdul-Jabbar's career tally of 38,387 points is a testament both to his skills and longevity. He was consistently excellent for two decades in the NBA.

Kareem has definitely earned his place in the all-time pantheon of NBA greats. If you're asking this author, he should be no worse than No. 3 in the all-time GOAT rankings.