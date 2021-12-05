Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs.

In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did against the Pacers. He called the dance “stupid and childish” and declared that “GOATs don’t dance.”

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

LeBron was ultimately fined $15,000 for his actions on the November 24 game. But that’s not likely to discourage him from acting that way if he’s so inclined to in the future.

This isn’t the first time that LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar haven’t seen eye-to-eye over the past few months.

Back in October, Kareem criticized LeBron for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Kareem said that LeBron’s stance on vaccination was potentially harmful and deadly.

It probably isn’t helping that LeBron and the Lakers – Kareem’s former team – are just 12-12 and struggling early on in the NBA playoff race. Tensions are probably going to remain high between the two NBA icons until playoff time at least.

Will LeBron and Kareem mend the fences at any point this year?