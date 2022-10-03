Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that legendary NBA big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't the biggest fan of Kyrie Irving.

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star sounded off on the Brooklyn Nets point guard this week.

Abdul-Jabbar is clearly frustrated by how many young fans look up to Irving.

"Let’s make sure our kids have the right kind of role models. Kyrie Irving should reconsider his behavior because young people look up to him," Abdul-Jabbar writes.

Irving began to face criticism during the pandemic, when he sounded off on getting vaccinated. He's also made questionable comments about the Earth being flat, among other things.

But he's very good at basketball, so he's always going to have people looking up to him.