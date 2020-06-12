Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 28-Year-Old Son Arrested

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been arrested in California on suspicions of committing a stabbing in California.

According to TMZ, Adam was arrested on Wednesday following a report of a stabbing in Calle Guaymus the night before. Per the report, he is being booked on “suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon” and has since paid his $25,000 bail.

The report found that the victim in question was Adam’s neighbor. That neighbor was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not deemed life threatening.

A spokesperson for the police reportedly told TMZ that Adam was arrested “without incident”. The investigation into the stabbing is still ongoing.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor https://t.co/XKCOxBckCd — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2020

Adam Abdul-Jabbar has made several television appearances in the past alongside his famous father. The two were most prominently featured together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud back in 2017. Kareem and Adam also appeared on an episode of Full House.

As of writing, the Abdul-Jabbar family has not released a statement on the arrest.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a basketball legend for UCLA, winning three NCAA titles. He became an even greater star with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, winning six NBA titles while making 19 All-Star games.

Unlike his father and older brother Kareem Jr. though, Adam Abdul-Jabbar did not play college or professional basketball.

We will continue to provide updates as this story develops.

[TMZ]