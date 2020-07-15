NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out Against Anti-Semitism

In the wake of renewed controversy regarding anti-Semitism in the United States, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made his opposition to racism as clear as ever.

In an article for The Hollywood Reporter, Abdul-Jabbar stated that the fight against injustice means fighting all forms of injustice – including anti-Semitism. He admonished top sports and media figures for their lack of outrage over the recent use of anti-Semitic tropes by the likes of DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson and others.

Abdul-Jabbar pointed out the dehumanizing language that some of them used when referring to Jews leads in part “causes the police abuses that killed [Stephen Jackson’s] friend, George Floyd. He further explained that having these kinds of blind spots prevent people from taking their arguments for racial justice seriously.”

“The lesson never changes, so why is it so hard for some people to learn: No one is free until everyone is free,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “As Martin Luther King Jr. explained: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality.’ So, let’s act like it. If we’re going to be outraged by injustice, let’s be outraged by injustice against anyone.”

Since you all loved my last OpEd I thought I’d blow your entertainment minds with my thoughts on Hollywood & it’s apathy to all forms of social justice @THR https://t.co/LZGKbyrzFn — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 14, 2020

It’s a powerful message from the NBA legend. The past month has been filled with countless messages of people standing in solidarity with racial justice movements, including Black Lives Matter.

But when you champion one movement for racial justice and demonstrate blatant disregard for another marginalized group, it potentially undermines the overall cause.

The roots of racism and anti-Semitism run deep in America and around the world. Ending any of those things requires solidarity and acknowledging each others’ common humanity.