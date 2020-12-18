Kawhi Leonard Reacts To NBA’s Investigation Of Clippers

Late Thursday night, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard finally addressed rumors regarding the Clippers’ recruitment of him in 2019.

Johnny Wilkes, a man who claims to be close to Leonard, sued Jerry West and the Clippers for $2.5 million. Wilkes claims he was part of the reason Leonard decided to sign with the Clippers.

Well, Leonard finally opened up on the report, making it clear that Wilkes had no part in his decision to go back to Los Angeles. Here’s what Leonard had to say about the rumors.

“Not at all,” Leonard said. “That has nothing to do with me coming here…I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.”

“Not at all. That has nothing to do with me coming here… I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.” Kawhi Leonard shuts down the Johnny Wilkes rumors. pic.twitter.com/mg0sxlRXfa — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Los Angeles issued a statement calling the claims “baseless.”

“The lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes is replete with inaccuracies and the allegations are baseless,” the team said. “The Clippers are fully cooperating with the NBA in its investigation, which is standard when these types of allegations are made. They are providing the NBA with evidence that the allegations are false.”

Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million deal before the 2019-20 season tipped off. He helped the team to a deep playoff run, but fell just short of the Western Conference Finals.