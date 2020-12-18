The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kawhi Leonard Reacts To NBA’s Investigation Of Clippers

Kawhi Leonard dribbling for the Clippers.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Late Thursday night, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard finally addressed rumors regarding the Clippers’ recruitment of him in 2019.

Johnny Wilkes, a man who claims to be close to Leonard, sued Jerry West and the Clippers for $2.5 million. Wilkes claims he was part of the reason Leonard decided to sign with the Clippers.

Well, Leonard finally opened up on the report, making it clear that Wilkes had no part in his decision to go back to Los Angeles. Here’s what Leonard had to say about the rumors.

“Not at all,” Leonard said. “That has nothing to do with me coming here…I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.”

Earlier this week, Los Angeles issued a statement calling the claims “baseless.”

“The lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes is replete with inaccuracies and the allegations are baseless,” the team said. “The Clippers are fully cooperating with the NBA in its investigation, which is standard when these types of allegations are made. They are providing the NBA with evidence that the allegations are false.”

Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million deal before the 2019-20 season tipped off. He helped the team to a deep playoff run, but fell just short of the Western Conference Finals.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.