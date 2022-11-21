Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up
One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits.
TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules.
"Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA superstar reportedly split up recently ... and it's all due to their hectic schedules. KJ and D-Book first went public with their love on Valentine's Day in 2021 ... but as TMZ Sports previously reported, they became an item after spending a ton of time quarantining together in 2020," they reported.
Booker and the Suns are coming off a tough playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Jenner, meanwhile, has reportedly dated several prominent NBA players, including Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.