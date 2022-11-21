Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Sports agent Rich Paul and Kendall Jenner watch the game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on February 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nuggets 117-110. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits.

TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules.

"Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA superstar reportedly split up recently ... and it's all due to their hectic schedules. KJ and D-Book first went public with their love on Valentine's Day in 2021 ... but as TMZ Sports previously reported, they became an item after spending a ton of time quarantining together in 2020," they reported.

Booker and the Suns are coming off a tough playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jenner, meanwhile, has reportedly dated several prominent NBA players, including Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.