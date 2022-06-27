Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits.

The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating.

Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.

However, Jenner appears to be handling things just fine.

This weekend, Jenner shared a series of photos on her Instagram page.

Booker, meanwhile, is in the thick of the NBA offseason. Free agency is set to begin next month.

We wish Devin and Kendall all the best moving forward.