The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kendall Jenner’s Tweet About Dating NBA Players Is Going Viral

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin attending an NBA game.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner had quite the response to a viral tweet about her NBA player dating history on Wednesday afternoon.

The reality TV star was reportedly spotted hanging out with Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker this week. Jenner and Booker were reportedly on a quarantine road trip, per TMZ Sports.

Booker is far from the first NBA player to be seen hanging out with Jenner. She’s previously dated Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, among others.

A tweet about Jenner’s NBA dating history went viral on social media. Jenner saw it and decided to respond with a blunt message.

Warning: The language is a bit graphic.

Jenner, 24, can obviously do whatever she wants (and date whomever she pleases). Good for her for clapping back on Twitter like this.

View this post on Instagram

@calvinklein #MYCALVINS #CKHOLIDAY

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Booker, meanwhile, is coming off the best season of his NBA career.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star averaged 26.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game for the Phoenix Suns.

Filed Under: NBA

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.