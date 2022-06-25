Kendrick Perkins Admits He Wished Injury On LeBron James: NBA World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins made quite the confession while on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast this week.

Perkins told Redick he was so terrified of facing LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals that he wished for an injury.

"We played the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008 and it was a Game 7 right. We had just lost Game 6 and I ain't gonna lie man, I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James," Perkins said. "This was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice. I'm being real. I was like let us get breaking news that LeBron has tore his ACL or something. I'm not even lying, I'm not even exaggerating."

Thankfully, James didn't suffer an injury in this series between the Cavaliers and Celtics.

As you'd expect, most basketball fans are appalled by Perkins' admission.

"I can honestly say I’m baffled and embarrassed as a Celtics fan that we had a player with this mentality," one fan tweeted.

"I cannot believe what I just watched," another fan said.

"I'm sure Perk meant for this to be funny, but this really truly was not it," a third fan wrote.

Redick also tweeted about Perkins' admission, writing, "I didn't know what to make of this."

Perkins has not yet told James about his prayers from 2008. We'd imagine the four-time NBA champion will find out soon enough.