On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Portland Trail Blazers in dominant fashion to win Game 2 and even their playoff series.

Following the win, the conversation naturally turned toward LeBron James and his pursuit of another title. That eventually led back to the tired debate of LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan.

It’s a debate that won’t ever go away, even after LeBron is long gone from the game. Regardless, as long as analysts are still talking about it, we’ll keep writing about it.

After the Game 2 win, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins made an interesting comment about the two. He suggested Jordan wasn’t competing for championships at the age of 35.

“LeBron James is 35! Michael Jordan weren’t competing for a championship at 35!” Perkins said.

Well, that’s not entirely accurate.

During the Chicago Bulls final playoff run in 1998, Jordan turned 35 years old in February of that year. The NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz didn’t take place until June of that year.

Of course, that means Perkins’ comments are completely incorrect, but that’s not exactly new territory for him.

We’re not taking anything away from LeBron here. He’s an incredible player and is on the right track to win his fourth NBA title.

However, to suggest Michael Jordan wasn’t competing at the same age LeBron is now, is just flat out wrong and ridiculous.