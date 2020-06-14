Kendrick Perkins Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player In NBA History

Kendrick Perkins isn’t shy about expressing his opinions on social media in regards to a number of topics. He’s especially outspoken about his thoughts on all-time NBA player rankings.

Over the last few months, Perkins has dropped several top five lists on Twitter, including his take on the best all-around and most skilled players in NBA history. On Saturday, he weighed into a debate about Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan.

The question, posed by Twitter account The Hoop Central, asked who was better, Shaq or Duncan. Kendrick is not only rolling with The Big Aristotle over The Big Fundamental, he also thinks Shaq is tops in NBA history in regards to one category.

“Shaq the most DOMINANT player in NBA history!!!” Perkins tweeted.

Shaq the most DOMINANT Player in NBA History!!! https://t.co/sWL9lZfSkW — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 13, 2020

Now, there’s a number of ways to look at dominance. In terms of winning championships, no one did it more than Bill Russell. Also, few can argue that Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ run through the 1990s wasn’t total domination of the rest of the league.

We’re guessing Kendrick is going by sheer physical dominance here. He has a case with Shaq as well, because in his prime, the man was an absolute force of nature in the paint.

Do you agree with Kendrick? Is Shaq the most “dominant” player to ever play in the NBA?