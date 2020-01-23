Celtics Player Rips Kendrick Perkins’ Trade Proposal

Kendrick Perkins was a pretty important piece for the 2008 Boston Celtics. The big man played 78 games for the NBA Champions, averaging 6.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 24.5 minutes per night.

Perk has quickly emerged as one of the former players in the media who seems less concerned with the feelings of current stars in the league. Now with ESPN, he’s pretty fresh off of a Twitter war of words with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

Today, Perkins suggested a pretty interesting move that those two former teams of his—the Celtics and Thunder—could make, which he believes would be mutually beneficial. He wants to see a Gordon Hayward for Steven Adams swap.

“The Celtics are missing one piece and that’s a Center that can anchor their defense!! Who says No? Gordon Hayward for Steven Adams?” Perkins tweeted this afternoon.

That potential swap caught the ire of Enes Kanter, a current Boston Celtic center who used to be teammates and very good friends with Adams when the two manned the middle for the Thunder.

It is unclear if his main point is that the Celtics don’t need another center, or if he doesn’t want Hayward moved, but clearly Kanter doesn’t think the move would be good or even feasible, based on his response to Perkins.

Coincidentally, Enes Kanter and Kendrick Perkins were once swapped in the same trade. The Thunder shipped Perkins to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons, which net them Kanter, who they then paired with Adams.

Adams is seen as a great defensive center and rebounder, while Kanter is the more refined offensive post-player. They made a pretty formidable duo in Oklahoma City. It should be noted that Kanter’s advanced defensive numbers are almost all up across the board. His block-percentage is an impressive 4.3, two full percentage points better than his previous season mark from the 2012-13 season with the Jazz. His defensive box plus/minus, per basketball reference, is at +2.2. His previous season high, and only year in the positives, was +0.1 in 2017-18 with the Knicks.

Adams has been a positive defensive player every season, and is has a career high +3.1 this year. Hayward is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists per game, and has started to look like the star forward that the Celtics signed as a free agent, before a gruesome fractured tibia six minutes into his first game with the team ended his season and limited him last year.