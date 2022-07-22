Kevin Durant Fires Back After Charles Barkley Over "Bus Driver" Comment

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Chris Weber, and Charles Barkley after Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

In April, Charles Barkley called out Kevin Durant during an episode of TNT's Inside the NBA.

"Let me tell you something," Barkley said on TNT. "I don’t want to bad-mouth the dude, but all these bus riders, they don’t mean nothing to me. If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talking about you being a champion.”

Durant recently addressed Barkley's "bus driver" comment. He obviously isn't thrilled about it because he believes he deserves more respect.

"Bus riders, bus drivers, like what does that even mean? That's a bunch of s--- you just make up," Durant said. "Like I ain't did s--- before I went to Golden State. I had shoes, I had MVPs before I met these guys. Y'all just be hating on the god. Then you say I won't get respect from the legends, like who? Cause every time I run into a legend I get nothing but love. Go do your research fam, I been this."

Prior to joining the Golden State Warriors, Durant was the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He led the team to an NBA Finals appearance and was even named the MVP of the league.

Durant's decision to join a powerhouse in Golden State didn't sit well with the rest of the NBA world though, and as a result, he became a villain.

The thought was that Durant would shed that reputation on the Brooklyn Nets, but that hasn't been the case so far.

If Durant truly wants to silence the "bus driver" conversation, he'll need to lead his team to a championship fairly soon.