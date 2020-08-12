Kevin Durant Had 2-Word Reaction To Fan Calling LeBron The GOAT

One of the most tired debates in sports has come in the former of a question in recent years: who is the greatest basketball player of all time?

There are those that say longtime Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan is the best of all time. Others suggest it’s LeBron James. Others still pound the table for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and more.

Earlier this week, a fan told Kevin Durant that LeBron was the greatest of all time. The former Golden State Warriors and current Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t agree.

Durant had just a two-word response for the fan: “that’s crazy.” He went on to say that Michael Jordan is the best player of all time.

KD reacts to a fan calling LeBron the GOAT

So much of the conversation is driven by when a person grew up. For those who grew up watching Michael Jordan dominate – like Durant did – it’s easy for them to side with Jordan.

Meanwhile, the younger generation sides with LeBron, because they’ve seen the King win titles with two different teams.

Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season dealing with a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the NBA finals last season. The Nets hope he and star point guard Kyrie Irving can become a dynamic duo and lead the organization to the playoffs.

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate will continue to rage on as fans debate the true GOAT.