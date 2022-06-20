Kevin Durant Is Trending Following The Kyrie Irving Rumors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is now trending on social media as fans react to the report about Kyrie Irving.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are at a contract impasse. It seems likely that Irving will leave in free agency this summer.

"Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors," he reports.

What does this mean for Kevin Durant?

The Brooklyn Nets star wanted to play with Irving. Is it possible he could leave, too?

It's shaping up to be another pretty fascinating summer in the NBA, that is for sure.