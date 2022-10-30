Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is backing Kyrie Irving amid the point guard's controversial comments.

Irving has come under fire for sharing some antisemitic material on his social media accounts. The Nets point guard got into a heated conversation with a reporter following Saturday night's game.

Durant spoke to the media, too.

He made it clear that Irving's situation has not impacted the team's performance.

“Absolutely not,” Durant told reporters. “It only impacted you guys and everybody outside the locker room.”

The Nets fell to 1-5 on the season following Saturday's loss to the Pacers.

While Irving's off-court drama might not be hurting the Nets, it's certainly not helping, either.