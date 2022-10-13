Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green.

Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Durant said his argument with Green is nothing like Draymond punching Jordan Poole during practice.

"That's not the same situation," Durant said. "Somebody got punched in the face ... It's no comparison to that. It was just some words that being -- I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA. I had never seen nothing like that before. But what me and Draymond did a few years back, that s--- happens all the time. So it's easy to get through something like that, but I don't know what this situation is like."

Durant said everything in Golden State seems "back to normal" from a distance. But he hasn't spoken to Poole, who joined the Warriors the year after he left, since the incident.

"Anything around our sport that doesn't just involve the game of basketball -- once it gets to that type of stuff, I try to stay away from it," Durant said. "It has nothing to do with anybody else but those people in the locker room."

Durant believes Golden State's "strength in numbers" mentality will help keep the team on track, as the Warriors have multiple leaders on and off the court to preserve the peace.

He also admitted that he's discussed the situation with Brooklyn Nets teammates, but he clarified that it's ultimately "none of my business."

"I know that group," Durant said. "That's a strong group, tight-knit group. And I just hate to see that be seen in the public, what's going on in practices and stuff. But hopefully they get that figured out and we can move forward."