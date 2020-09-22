Kevin Durant Reacts To UFC Fighter Ripping LeBron James

Following his win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday night, UFC fighter Colby Covington took an unnecessary shot at LeBron James. Although the three-time NBA champ has commented on Covington yet, a few NBA players responded for him.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Covington said. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

Several NBA players responded to these comments from Covington, but none bigger than Kevin Durant. He basically dismissed Covington, responding “Who’s this again?”

Michael Carter-Williams also took a jab at Covington, saying “Weird how no one tells him to stick to fighting…that jaw still cracked from Usman I see!”

The reality is NBA players will stick up for LeBron James every chance they get.

Whether you love him or hate him, James has always been an excellent leader for the NBA. He’s never been afraid to speak his mind during tough situations.

Covington doesn’t have to like James, and clearly he doesn’t. However, criticizing him for being a vocal leader is a tad unfair.

It’s unclear if James will eventually respond to Covington’s remarks. For now, the four-time MVP is focused on bringing the Lakers to their first NBA Finals since 2010.