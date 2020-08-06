The Spun

Kevin Durant Reveals His Prediction For The NBA Finals

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during the Golden State Warriors media day on September 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets are technically still alive for an NBA Finals berth, but with no Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in the lineup, the Eastern Conference team will be lucky to win one postseason game.

Durant is out for the season, recovering from a torn Achilles. Several other key Nets players, including Irving and DeAndre Jordan, did not make the trip to Orlando to play inside the bubble.

So, someone other than Brooklyn will be making a deep run in the playoffs this year. Durant thinks he knows who those teams are, too.

Durant was asked to give his NBA Finals prediction during an appearance on the Play For Keeps podcast. He gave his picks for the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

“If I had to choose – and I hate doing that s–t because you never know what could happen – I’ll go with Clippers and Bucks for the championship,” Durant said. “And I’ll go with the Clippers (to win it all).”

That’s a pretty safe pick from Durant, though most analysts likely have Los Angeles’ other team, the Lakers, coming out of the Western Conference.

Durant, Irving and Co. will hope to lead Brooklyn to a deep postseason run in 2020-21.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.