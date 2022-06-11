Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal Debate Hypothetical Lakers-Warriors Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal made headlines this week because of his comments about a hypothetical matchup between the early 2000s Lakers and the Steph Curry-led Warriors.

"We would've let Steph Curry drive to the basket and I would have laid his little ass out a couple times," O'Neal said on The Frank Caliendo Cast. "Period."

Nets forward Kevin Durant, who spent time on the Warriors from 2016-2019, doesn't agree that the Lakers could easily win this matchup.

"Bring Shaq up in that pick and roll and test them hips," Durant said.

It didn't take long for O'Neal to fire back at Durant.

"I [don’t] have to stop anyone, I have to be stopped, which is impossible to do,” O’Neal told Durant. “Well it was, I’m old now."

It doesn't sound like Durant and O'Neal were trying to get personal with their comments. For once, this is strictly a friendly debate between two of the best to ever play the game.

That being said, the debate regarding which team would win this matchup is still not over.