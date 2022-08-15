Kevin Durant Shoots Down 'Comical' Rumor About Future

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant forcefully rebuked the latest speculation about his playing future.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that a league executive told him Durant was "more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets." The conversation took place during the NBA Summer League, and Stein expressed his doubts, but the situation has not improved.

The retirement rumor spread like wildfire throughout social media, leading Durant to extinguish the chatter.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant wrote Monday evening on Twitter. "S--- is comical at this point."

The 33-year-old has reportedly requested a trade from the Nets, which he hasn't publicly confirmed or denied. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant stood by his trade demand last week, issuing an ultimatum for the organization to choose him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks.

Nets owner Joe Tsai responded by publicly backing his head coach and general manager.

In his recent report, Stein wrote that Durant is expected to cause "a ruckus behind the scenes" to push a trade if he's not moved by training camp.

Durant has not commented on any desire to leave the team, but the four-time scoring champion made it clear that he won't walk away from the league if he's not traded.

However, it remains to be seen how he would respond to the Nets calling his bluff. Although Durant isn't retiring anytime , he could try holding out until he gets his wish.