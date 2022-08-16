INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has stayed mum regarding trade rumors, but he quickly squashed talks of retirement.

In an article posted Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein recalled an anonymous league executive telling him during the NBA Summer League that Durant was more likely to retire than suit up for the Brooklyn Nets again.

Durant rebuked that notion in a Twitter post on Monday evening.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant said. "S--- is comical at this point."

[Warning: Durant's original tweet contains profanity.]

Stein clarified that he called retirement a "serious hyperbole" that he "simply couldn't believe," but he cited the executive's claim to indicate that Durant holding out now seems feasible.

Plenty of onlookers never took the possibility of Durant retiring seriously anyway.

Others were still relieved to see Durant clear the air and dispute the percolating rumor.

However, others jokingly asked the four-time scoring champion to show his reporting credentials.

Durant has reportedly asked for a trade unless the Nets get rid of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai appeared to verify that reported ultimatum by publicly supporting Nash and Marks last week.

With four years remaining on his contract, Durant may not have much leverage unless he does something drastic to force his way out of Brooklyn. That may mean sitting out training camp, but the 33-year-old isn't even entertaining the notion of retiring.