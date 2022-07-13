Look: Kevin Durant's Response To Michael Jordan Tweet Goes Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant may not be publicly discussing his reported trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, but he's still pushing back on Twitter trolls.

On Wednesday, CLNS Media Network founder Nick Gelso responded to a 1998 clip of Michael Jordan shooting a fadeaway jumper by taking an odd jab at Durant.

"This is legend. This is legacy.," he wrote before tagging Durant.

As Durant noted, he is also capable of scoring points on a basketball court.

"I can shoot a fadeaway too, just need a camera man and some Stan’s to hype it up," Durant replied.

Gelso seemed to steer the conversation far beyond the video clip by questioning Durant's legacy as an all-time great. Jordan may have left to play baseball, but, the thinking goes, he didn't sign with a super team or ask for a trade during his legendary career.

Then again, Jordan had a nearly perfect superstar teammate in Scottie Pippen. He also left the game for a second time at age 34, which Durant turns in September, amid turmoil with the Bulls.

Does responding to Twitter criticism add to Durant's legacy? Probably not. But Durant doesn't seem to care.