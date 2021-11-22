Kevin Garnett Reveals His All-Time NBA Starting 5

Kevin Garnett has never been shy about expressing his opinions about basketball, both during and after his Hall of Fame playing career.

In a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, KG was put on the spot and asked to name his all-time NBA starting five. After a quick moment to think, he didn’t disappoint in delivering a group that will cause a lot of debate among hoops aficionados.

At point guard, Garnett is going with Magic Johnson. At shooting guard, the 15-time All-Star originally said Michael Jordan, but quickly switched his pick to Kobe Bryant.

Having all of his frontcourt players be able to switch on screens is important to Garnett, so he’s going with a front line of Kevin Durant, himself and Wilt Chamberlain. That’s right, there’s no MJ or LeBron James on KG’s starting five.

When he was with the Boston Celtics, Garnett and his teammates had an intense rivalry with LeBron, so it’s not that surprising he left him off his all-time starting unit.

As for Jordan, Garnett acknowledged he is a “God,” but we figure he picked Kobe because the two were contemporaries and it is no secret how much respect KG has for the late, great Laker.

Obviously, there were plenty of other people Garnett could have picked for the last three spots as well. That’s what makes these type of exercises so much fun.

What do you think of KG’s starting five?