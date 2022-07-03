Kevin Garnett Heated About 1 Player: NBA World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Kevin Garnett, former NBA player, looks on during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's pretty rare to hear a former professional athlete call out a current player in harsh fashion.

However, that's what happened this week with Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis.

The retired NBA big man called out the Los Angeles Lakers star, saying he should be the MVP of the entire league.

NBA fans tend to be siding with KG here.

"KG could get me hyped to do my taxes," one fan joked.

"Every man is his own but men that care about each other call out 1 another on bullshit. When your passion & dedication don't match the talent you always leave something on the table. These new cats just don't have that same hunger & drive man. AD been at 75% his whole career," another fan added.

"KG would be a 5x MVP in todays NBA. This man’s a psycho path competitor," one fan added on Twitter.

Perhaps Davis will prove his critics wrong during the 2022-23 season.