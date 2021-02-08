Kevin Garnett Shares Honest Admission About Today’s NBA Players

Kevin Garnett cut his teeth playing in the old-school 1990s NBA and finished his playing career five years ago. He’s played and seen a lot of basketball.

While many players from previous generations love to talk about how much better things were in their day, Garnett is taking the opposite approach. In a new interview with the New York Times Magazine, Garnett sung the praises of the modern NBA players.

In fact, he took it one step further, openly wondering if many players from the previous era could function in today’s style of play.

“I don’t think guys from 20 years ago could play in this game,” Garnett said. “Twenty years ago, guys used their hands to control players. Now you can’t use your hands. That makes defense damn near impossible. Can you imagine not hand-checking Michael Jordan? Naw.”

Kevin Garnett today with possibly the best (and most refreshing) take on the modern NBA I've *ever* seen from a former pro pic.twitter.com/VxFcI0iXfX — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) February 8, 2021

Garnett is right about the offensive skill and creativity going through the roof over the last decade-plus as rule and stylistic changes went into effect. Also, note that he didn’t definitively say that no one from two decades ago could play in the modern NBA, but recognized how much of an adjustment it would be.

Compare and contrast Garnett’s comments to those we typically see from former players–looking at you, Inside the NBA crew–and you’ll notice just how stark the differences are.