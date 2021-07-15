Kevin Love’s Fiancee, Kate Bock, Reacts To SI Swim Anniversary

It’s shaping up to be a pretty big summer for Kevin Love and his fiancee, Kate Bock.

Later this month, the NBA star will take part in the Summer Olympics. Love was one of 12 NBA stars chosen to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Games later this month. The Americans have gotten off to a rough start, losing their first two exhibition games, but things are progressing better as of late.

Love’s fiancee has some major developments of her own.

Earlier this month, Kate Bock celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Bock, a Canada native, was on the cover of the 2020 issue of the prominent magazine.

“ONE YEAR AGO TODAY. The day I realized that when I’m happy beyond words, shocked & thrilled from the inside out, the only thing I seem to know how to do is jump up and down,” Bock posted on Instagram. “From the bottom of my heart, @si_swimsuit , you made my dreams come true and I’m forever grateful!!!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day replied: “I love you. You are just the best. Happy anni COVERGIRL!!!! You make me so proud I’m so many ways.”

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out on July 20.

The Summer Olympics, meanwhile, are set to begin on July 23.