Key Dates Reportedly Set For 2021-22 NBA Season

The NBA had an unorthodox schedule for the 2020-21 season since the previous Finals didn’t finish until mid-October. When this season is finally in the books, the league will shift over to a traditional timeline.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed some of the key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season. It all starts with training camp on Sept. 28.

The 2021-22 regular season will not begin until Oct. 19, which means players will have a legitimate offseason to recover and get their minds right. Several NBA stars were sidelined with injuries this year, and while there’s no concrete proof that all these injuries are a result of a shortened offseason, it certainly doesn’t help the cause.

As for next year’s playoffs, that’ll reportedly begin on April 16. This year’s postseason didn’t start until May due to the unusual schedule.

Charania also reported that NBA fans should expect the 2022 Finals to begin on June 2, and if needed, Game 7 will take place on June 19. The 2022 NBA Draft, meanwhile, will take place on June 23.

Here’s a recap of the schedule for the 2021-22 season:

Sources: Key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season: Sept. 28: Training camp starts

Oct. 19: Regular season starts

April 16: Playoffs start

June 2: Finals Game 1

June 19: Finals Game 7

June 23: 2022 NBA Draft — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2021

The only teams that won’t get to reap the benefits of a traditional offseason this year are the two that make the 2021 NBA Finals in July. That being said, they wouldn’t trade a shot at a championship for more time off.

It’ll be nice to see the NBA return to normal this fall.