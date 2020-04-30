Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Tweet About NBA Players

Kim Kardashian West has reacted to her younger sister’s viral tweet about dating NBA players.

Kendall Jenner was spotted with another NBA star on Wednesday. The reality TV star was seen out with Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

“Witnesses tell us they certainly LOOKED like a couple during the stop, but sources close to Devin and Kendall insist they’re just friends,” TMZ Sports reported.

Booker is not the first NBA star Jenner has been linked to. She’s previously dated Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, among others.

A tweet about Jenner’s dating history went viral. She decided to clap back in NSFW fashion.

Warning: Graphic language.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Kendall’s older sister, Kim, is a fan of her tweet.

Kim dated several athletes before settling down with Kanye West. She went out with Reggie Bush and Miles Austin, among others. She even married former NBA player Kris Humphries for a short amount of time.

So, she’s certainly not going to be opposed to Jenner clapping back on Twitter like that.