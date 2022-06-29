Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: A general view of the basketball court before fans are admitted to the arena prior to the game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks have cleared considerable cap space by trading Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks over the last week. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, they're now prepared to offer Brunson four years and $110 million to leave the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Marc Stein reported Tuesday that New York "could pivot" to targeting Murray or another star after stockpiling a treasure trove of future draft picks. Yet Begley said there's also discussion of how Brunson and Murray would work together.

"Some with the Knicks have talked about Murray’s fit in the backcourt if they are able to land Brunson," Begley wrote. "Some members of the organization are concerned about the backcourt of Brunson and Evan Fournier defensively."

Murray earned his first All-Star nod by averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game last season. The 25-year-old would make a bigger splash than Brunson at a lower salary than the Knicks are reportedly prepared to offer the free agent.

However, there's competition for Murray's services. On Monday, WSB-TV's Zach Klein said the Atlanta Hawks were close to acquiring Murray for Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said the Spurs want three first-round selections as their "benchmark" to deal Murray. The Knicks have 11 over the next seven years.

The Knicks have created the flexibility to make noise this offseason. While they seem intent on adding Brunson, they might not stop there.