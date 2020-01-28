All Bodies Recovered In Fatal Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Two days after the deadly helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others, local officials confirm that they’ve recovered bodies from the crash. Details continue to come in from the incident.

On Sunday, they were able to clear three bodies from the wreckage, which occurred in a hillside in Calabasas, Ca., in Los Angeles County.

The other six victims were recovered on Monday, according to authorities. The conditions and impact of the crash made it a difficult endeavor for those involved, as debris wound up hundreds of feet from the crash site. It really sheds light on just how awful this accident was.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Authorities investigating Sunday’s accident said the impact of the crash was intense, shattering the chopper and sending debris over a wide area. “This was a pretty devastating accident,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jennifer Homendy said. “There is an impact area on one of the hills, and a piece of the tail is down the hill on the left side of the hill. The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. Then the main rotor is about hundred yards beyond that. The debris field is about 500 to 600 feet.”

The group of eight, flown by pilot Ara Zobayan, were heading to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Ca. Among the other victims was noted baseball coach John Altobelli. He was the coach of Orange County College, and previously coached baseball stars like New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Mets star Jeff McNeil in the Cape Cod League.

Altobelli was with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who played with GiGi Bryant. Mamba Academy assistant coach Christina Mauser, parent Sarah Chester, and her daughter Payton, also a player on the team, were also killed in the accident.

Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy. This story remains both brutal and surreal, given Kobe Bryant’s place in the sports world, and the public consciousness as a whole.

