2 More NBA Players Switching Their Jersey Numbers To Honor Kobe Bryant

Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris pulls off his jersey. Morris is changing his number to honor Kobe Bryant after his death.MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: Markieff Morris #8 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a game between Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on December 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

During his illustrious NBA career, the late Kobe Bryant wore both the Nos. 8 and 24. We may not see too many players donning those numbers for the rest of the year.

Both numbers have already been retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, after his retirement and legendary 60-point final game. After his death on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks, a team he never played for, announced that it would retire his No. 24.

In the days since the accident, a number of NBA players have decided to switch their jersey numbers to honor Kobe. The Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, traded in his No. 8 for 26. Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is switching from No. 8 to 31.

Now, two more notable players are doing the same.

Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks is making the move from No. 8 to No. 20.

Markieff Morris, a forward for the Detroit Pistons, is moving from No. 8 to No. 88.

Others like Alize Johnson of the Indiana Pacers have elected to keep wearing Kobe’s number, 24 in his case, to honor Bryant. It seems appropriate that players are allowed to choose how to handle this themselves, though you won’t see anyone in gold and purple wear either number again.

Current Laker Quinn Cook obviously wasn’t wearing either one, but he is also moving off of his No. 2, which he wore back at Duke, to 28, a combination of Kobe’s No. 8, and the No. 2 worn by Gianna Bryant, his 13-year old daughter who also died in the crash.

The fact that so many players are taking such care to find the best way to honor Kobe Bryant shows just how important he is to the league and its current players, many of whom Bryant helped mentor in some way.


