2 More NBA Players Switching Their Jersey Numbers To Honor Kobe Bryant

During his illustrious NBA career, the late Kobe Bryant wore both the Nos. 8 and 24. We may not see too many players donning those numbers for the rest of the year.

Both numbers have already been retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, after his retirement and legendary 60-point final game. After his death on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks, a team he never played for, announced that it would retire his No. 24.

In the days since the accident, a number of NBA players have decided to switch their jersey numbers to honor Kobe. The Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, traded in his No. 8 for 26. Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is switching from No. 8 to 31.

Now, two more notable players are doing the same.

Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks is making the move from No. 8 to No. 20.

Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks has worn jersey No. 8, but will switch to No. 20 to honor the tragic death of Kobe Bryant who wore No. 8 and No. 24, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2020

Markieff Morris, a forward for the Detroit Pistons, is moving from No. 8 to No. 88.

Pistons’ Markieff Morris will change from No. 8 to No. 88 in honor of Kobe Bryant, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 29, 2020

Others like Alize Johnson of the Indiana Pacers have elected to keep wearing Kobe’s number, 24 in his case, to honor Bryant. It seems appropriate that players are allowed to choose how to handle this themselves, though you won’t see anyone in gold and purple wear either number again.

Current Laker Quinn Cook obviously wasn’t wearing either one, but he is also moving off of his No. 2, which he wore back at Duke, to 28, a combination of Kobe’s No. 8, and the No. 2 worn by Gianna Bryant, his 13-year old daughter who also died in the crash.

Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his number from No. 2 to No. 28 to honor Gianna Bryant, combining Gigi's No. 2 and Kobe's No. 8, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

The fact that so many players are taking such care to find the best way to honor Kobe Bryant shows just how important he is to the league and its current players, many of whom Bryant helped mentor in some way.