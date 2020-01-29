Shaq Announces Plans For Super Bowl Event After Kobe’s Death

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant didn’t always have the most simple or cordial relationship. The two NBA legends did win three straight NBA Titles together, though. Their legacies are always going to be intertwined.

Shaq has taken Bryant’s tragic death particularly hard. He was a major part of TNT’s tribute on Tuesday night, which was broadcast in place of the postponed Los Angeles Lakers vs. Clippers game.

Outside the Staples Center, Shaq led hundreds of fans in Kobe chants. It was a very special moment among many who have flocked to the arena to pay tribute since Sunday.

This week, he is set to host a huge Super Bowl party in Miami, where he played later in his career. Stars including Pitbull, Tiësto, Diddy, Diplo, and DaBaby are set to perform at Mana Wynwood.

He admitted that after the helicopter accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, he thought about cancelling the event. Instead, in honor of what he believes Kobe would have wanted, the party will go on, with all proceeds going to the families affected in the accident, as well as the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

Shaq is donating all proceeds from his Super Bowl event on Friday to the families affected by the helicopter crash and the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. (via @SHAQ) pic.twitter.com/2wHEA806As — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2020

Shaq’s full note:

“Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend. Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets do just that. I’ll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday nights Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

All nine people aboard the helicopter on Sunday were killed in the accident. The Bryants were joined by baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and his daughter Alyssa, along with assistant coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, her daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

According to The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Foundation website, the organization “is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally, and encouraging young people to stay active through sports. The Foundation provides financial resources, develops unique programs and raises awareness for relevant issues in order to strengthen communities through educational and cultural enrichment opportunities.”

The Bryants launched the foundation back in 2007.