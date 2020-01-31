Fans At Friday’s Lakers Game To Pay Special Tribute To Kobe

The Los Angeles Lakers will play for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center. It’s bound to be an emotional environment. Staples Center is putting together a special tribute for Kobe.

Each fan in attendance will receive a Kobe t-shirt to honor the late Lakers legend. One side of Staples Center will don a No. 24 Kobe t-shirt while the other side of the arena will wear the No. 8.

Kobe donned both numbers during his NBA career. The Lakers legend began his NBA career with the No. 8 before switching to No. 24 in 2006. Kobe wore No. 24 for the rest of his time with the Lakers until his retirement.

Staples Center will be an incredibly special environment on Friday night.

Fans at tonight’s Lakers game against the Trail Blazers will receive these shirts to honor Kobe Bryant. One number for each side of Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/mmJ5wbSF9p — Sandy Hooper (@SandyHooper) January 31, 2020

Friday night’s game will be the Lakers’ first contest since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers postponed Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers, given the unfortunate circumstances.

The basketball community continues to mourn the horrific helicopter crash the took the lives of nine people, including Kobe and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna.

The Lakers will certainly have plans to pay special tribute to all nine victims on Friday night.

Lakers-Blazers tips off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night at Staples Center. The game will be televised on ESPN.

[Sandy Hooper]