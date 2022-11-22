Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Natalia, Shares Terrifying Details
Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia, is reportedly trying to get a restraining order against a scary stalker.
According to a report from TMZ Sports, the daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend has been stalked by a scary man.
"Natalia Bryant beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, whom she accuses of stalking her.
In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Natalia says Kemp attempted to contact her 2 years ago -- when he was 30 and she was 17. She says he's under a delusion they have a romantic relationship. Natalia says she has never met or otherwise had contact with him," TMZ Sports reports.
Natalia Bryant reportedly claims that the man is in the process of buying a gun and has even sent her messages about birthing a child named Kobe.
A judge has reportedly yet to rule on the case.