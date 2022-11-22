Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Natalia, Shares Terrifying Details

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses with his wife and daughters, left to right, Natalia, Vanessa and Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia, is reportedly trying to get a restraining order against a scary stalker.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend has been stalked by a scary man.

"Natalia Bryant beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, whom she accuses of stalking her.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Natalia says Kemp attempted to contact her 2 years ago -- when he was 30 and she was 17. She says he's under a delusion they have a romantic relationship. Natalia says she has never met or otherwise had contact with him," TMZ Sports reports.

Natalia Bryant reportedly claims that the man is in the process of buying a gun and has even sent her messages about birthing a child named Kobe.

A judge has reportedly yet to rule on the case.