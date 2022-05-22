Kobe Jersey Could Sell For Insane Number: NBA World Reacts

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

An old Kobe Bryant jersey could reportedly sell for a record-high amount at auction.

According to reports, a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers rookie jersey could reportedly sell for $5 million.

Bryant, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died in 2020 in a helicopter accident, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Yahoo! Sports had more:

Bryant's No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by the late superstar at home games during his 1996-97 rookie season is featured in the SCP Auctions' 2022 Spring Premier set that runs through June 4. It is the only known jersey ever photo-matched from his rookie year, SCP Auctions said in an email release. The auction site estimates it to sell for anywhere between $3-5 million. CEO/President David Kohler confirmed that $5 million mark to TMZ Sports. The jersey is gold with purple trim and has two patches at the bottom for the Lakers and the Champion size.

Bryant merchandise has been skyrocketing in value ever since the NBA legend's tragic passing.

"Kobe Bryant, stands tall amongst the NBA greats.. NBA will forever miss him...." one fan tweeted.

"Some people have way to much disposable income," another fan added on Twitter.

Whoever gets the Kobe Bryant rookie jersey will be getting a very cool piece of memorabilia - at a very high price.