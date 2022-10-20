Kris Humphries Is Trending Following Stunning Political News

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Kris Humphries #43 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates two points in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Barclays Center on November 25, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Kris Humphries is trending on Twitter this week, but not because he's making some type of comeback or odd career move.

Humphries is actually trending because Liz Truss has resigned as Britain's prime minister after just six weeks. That makes her UK's shortest-serving leader ever.

Unfortunately for Humphries, everyone on Twitter is comparing Truss' tenure to his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Humphries and Kardashian filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

"Kim K was married to Kris Humphries for longer," one person tweeted.

"Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was longer than this I’m truly embarrassed for the country," another person wrote.

Truss, 47, will be replaced fairly soon. That process doesn't happen overnight though.

In an official statement, Truss announced why she's stepping down.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability," Truss said. "I recognize, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate to which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Humphries has not yet commented on Truss' resignation or the fact that he's trending.