A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

During a recent interview with Drew Hernandez, the 19-year-old revealed that he intends on suing James for his comments.

“He’ll be getting a letter, too,” Rittenhouse told Hernandez. “Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just going to send them a letter and then deal with them in the courtroom.”

Rittenhouse shot dead two men and injured another during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. This past November, he was found not guilty on all charges related to the shooting.

Ever since the trial wrapped up, Rittenhouse has spoken with multiple media outlets about his plans regarding those who criticized him throughout this process.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman reacted to the lawsuit news.

Lol. His pockets better be really deep. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 23, 2022

With the NBA season set to resume this week, it’s unclear if James will respond to Rittenhouse’s recent comments.