Kyrie Irving Reacts To Reports Of His Alleged Jab At LeBron James

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics in a game at Staples Center on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines with comments he made about teammate Kevin Durant.

During an appearance on ‘The Etcs Podcast,’ Irving spoke about his future with KD in Brooklyn. “This is the first time in my career I can look down and be like that motherf***er can make that shot too,” Irving said.

Of course, everyone listening at home took that as a shot at one of his former teammates: LeBron James. Kyrie and LeBron have had their battles in the past, which led everyone to believe it was a shot at the King.

After Kyrie saw the comment going viral, he decided to address it through his social media. “Why must it always be brother against brother? Why? If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name,” he said.

Here are his full comments.

Irving’s initial comment might have more to do with the talent Kevin Durant has opposed to taking a shot at LeBron.

KD is one of the most lethal scorers in the history of the NBA. LeBron might be one of the best players of all time, but he doesn’t have the offensive skillset Durant possesses.

Kyrie and Kevin Durant could become an incredible combination offensively for the Nets in 2020-21.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.