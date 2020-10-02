Kyrie Irving Reacts To Reports Of His Alleged Jab At LeBron James

Earlier this afternoon, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines with comments he made about teammate Kevin Durant.

During an appearance on ‘The Etcs Podcast,’ Irving spoke about his future with KD in Brooklyn. “This is the first time in my career I can look down and be like that motherf***er can make that shot too,” Irving said.

Of course, everyone listening at home took that as a shot at one of his former teammates: LeBron James. Kyrie and LeBron have had their battles in the past, which led everyone to believe it was a shot at the King.

After Kyrie saw the comment going viral, he decided to address it through his social media. “Why must it always be brother against brother? Why? If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name,” he said.

Here are his full comments.

“Why must it always be brother against brother? Why? If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name.” Kyrie denies taking shots at LeBron after his comments on KD’s podcast pic.twitter.com/2LSnCv6Dby — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2020

Irving’s initial comment might have more to do with the talent Kevin Durant has opposed to taking a shot at LeBron.

KD is one of the most lethal scorers in the history of the NBA. LeBron might be one of the best players of all time, but he doesn’t have the offensive skillset Durant possesses.

Kyrie and Kevin Durant could become an incredible combination offensively for the Nets in 2020-21.