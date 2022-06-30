Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors Swirling After Kevin Durant News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Earlier today, bombshell news broke saying Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Is Kyrie Irving next?

Irving just opted-in to his player option with the Nets - which ultimately might be the reason Durant now wants out.

However, Irving's decision now makes it easy for Brooklyn to complete a sign-and-trade.

Why would Irving stick around a Nets team that probably won't compete for a title anytime soon now?

"Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"LeBron trying to figure out which teammates to trade for Kyrie," Bleacher Report tweeted.

"Per source, the Dallas #Mavericks are expected to heavily pursue a trade for #Nets star Kyrie Irving. Assuming they lose Jalen Brunson, that pursuit will be very aggressive," wrote Evan Massey.

"NBA teams looking at their roster for KD and Kyrie trades," tweeted Josiah Johnson.

Will Kyrie join KD and be on the move this off-season?