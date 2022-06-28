Kyrie Irving's Monday Night Tweet Going Viral

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The NBA world expected Kyrie Irving to dominate offseason headlines for a while longer. Amid speculation of a move, he's reportedly staying with the Brooklyn Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday night that Irving will accept the $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Charania wrote that the 30-year-old guard is "bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant."

Shortly after the news broke, Irving reacted on Twitter by posting a GIF from Showtime's Shameless saying, "I know who I am."

His quote given to Charania is somehow even more cryptic.

"Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," Irving said. "I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall."

Irving may be different, as he sacrificed over $11 million over his refusal to get vaccinated from COVID-19 last season. However, he decided against leaving more money on the table to opt out and sign for a lesser amount elsewhere.

Irving knows he's a seven-time All-Star who played a pivotal role in the Cleveland Cavaliers capturing their lone championship in franchise history. One of the game's premier talents has averaged 27.1 points per game since joining the Nets.

But he's also missed significant time in each of those three seasons. While the Nets haven't gotten past the postseason's second round since signing Irving and Durant, they appear to be back for another run.