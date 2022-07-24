Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes.

However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving.

During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon. Though either guard would bolster an offense that shot 34.7 percent from three-point range last season, the Lakers first want to explore all avenues on a possible deal for the polarizing Brooklyn Nets star.

“I’ve reported for weeks now the Lakers have interest in trying to find a trade package for both of them,” McMenamin said. “I’m of the opinion, though, they will not pull the trigger on a deal like that until they know absolutely for sure that Kyrie Irving cannot happen and will not happen.”

Meanwhile, McMenamin said the Nets are primarily focused on finding a deal for Kevin Durant. They'd then "be willing to make any sort of more" with Irving.

The Lakers lacked perimeter shooters to share the court with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis last season. Their top three-point scorer, Malik Monk, signed with the Sacramento Kings this summer.

Hield and Gordon could both be available with the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets rebuilding. Although neither shooter can match Irving's talent and upside, they'd fit a crucial need for Los Angeles.

In a perfect world, the Lakers could acquire Irving and then also trade for either Hield and Gordon. But that's probably setting expectations too high in Hollywood.