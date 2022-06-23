Lakers Reportedly Agree To Trade Before Tonight's NBA Draft

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Thursday without any picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

That reportedly changed, as they made a move to snag a second-round selection.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers acquired pick No. 35 from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round choice and cash.

Los Angeles sent three first-rounders -- and the right to swap in 2003 -- to the New Orleans Pelicans when landing Anthony Davis three years ago. The Pelicans will pick No. 8 after the Lakers went 33-49 this season.

General Rob Pelinka will look to rebuild the Lakers' roster around Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook (barring a trade) with limited resources. This second-round pick gives them the opportunity to find a young and inexpensive prospect.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will go on the clock once the draft commences tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Wojnarowski reported that they're planning on making Auburn's Jabari Smith the No. 1 selection. Orlando also has pick No. 32.

Lakers fans now at least have something to monitor during the ESPN broadcast.