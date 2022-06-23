Lakers Reportedly Agree To Trade Before Tonight's NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Thursday without any picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
That reportedly changed, as they made a move to snag a second-round selection.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers acquired pick No. 35 from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round choice and cash.
Los Angeles sent three first-rounders -- and the right to swap in 2003 -- to the New Orleans Pelicans when landing Anthony Davis three years ago. The Pelicans will pick No. 8 after the Lakers went 33-49 this season.
General Rob Pelinka will look to rebuild the Lakers' roster around Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook (barring a trade) with limited resources. This second-round pick gives them the opportunity to find a young and inexpensive prospect.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will go on the clock once the draft commences tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Wojnarowski reported that they're planning on making Auburn's Jabari Smith the No. 1 selection. Orlando also has pick No. 32.
Lakers fans now at least have something to monitor during the ESPN broadcast.