Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren Collison on Wednesday.

Collision retired in 2019 following a strong decade in the NBA. However, he returned last season to play three games with the Lakers. He tallied a combined four points, four rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes.

Per Turner, Collison wants to come back for another season.

The Lakers could see significant turnover at the end of their roster. Guard Malik Monk parlayed a career year into a contract with the Sacramento Kings. Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, and D.J. Augustin are also free agents.

Collison has averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists throughout his career with a 47.1 percent field-goal rate. He even dished out a personal-high 6.0 dimes per contest during 2018-19, his last full season.

He's unlikely to carve out a significant role as a 35-year-old who's barely played over the last three years, but Collison could represent a contingency plan for a Lakers team without a true backup point guard behind Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers are also lacking cap space with so much money tied to Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. That has them fielding a wide search for overlooked players like Collison that they could potentially sign for the veteran's minimum.